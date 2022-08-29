Police: Resident charged with arson in downtown Norway apartment fire

Aug. 28—NORWAY — A resident of an apartment building on Deering Street that was destroyed by fire Saturday afternoon has been arrested and charged with arson.

Katrina O'Connor, 29, of 17 Deering St. lived at the five-unit apartment building that was severely damaged by a fire that began at about 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Norway Fire Department received assistance from at least 13 fire departments to bring the blaze under control by about 5 p.m.

The downtown apartment building did not have sprinklers, according to Norway Fire Chief Dennis Yates.

Only two of the building's five apartments were occupied and every resident got out safely, according to Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

O'Connor was charged with arson following an investigation by the Office of State Fire Marshal.

She was being held Sunday without bail at the Oxford County Jail in South Paris, according to Moss.

The property is owned by Northeast Rental Housing and assessed at $120,300, according to Norway's 2022 tax commitment map.