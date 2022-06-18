Police: Resident shot two teens in targeted home invasion

Jun. 17—EAST HARTFORD — Police investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday on Graham Road now say the resident of the home shot two teenagers, and that the incident is being investigated as a targeted home invasion.

Police said late Friday morning that two individuals, a 15-year-old male from Meriden and a 16-year-old male from Hartford, physically attacked the resident after entering his home. The resident, who was home alone, shot both of the teenagers with a legally registered handgun.

When police responded to the scene, the resident directed them to injured teens inside his home. They were taken by paramedics to local hospitals and ultimately pronounced dead. The resident suffered minor injuries, and is cooperating with police.

As of Friday evening, none of the three involved had been identified by police, and no charges have been filed.

The investigation into the incident remains active, but police do not believe any danger is posed to the public.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Dan Ortiz at 860-291-7669, or the police department's anonymous tip line at 860-289-9134.

Joseph covers East Hartford and South Windsor. He joined the JI in July 2021. Joseph graduated from the University of Connecticut and he is an avid guitarist and coffee enthusiast.