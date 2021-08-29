Police resolve gun incident

Aug. 28—ASHTABULA — A police officer in need of gas for his cruiser may have kept a confrontation from taking a violent turn on Friday evening at the Main Avenue Circle K.

Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said the officer was entering the parking of the station when he noticed a man pull a gun on another man during a confrontation.

Stell said the officer pulled his weapon as well and told the men to get on the ground face down. He said they quickly complied with the order. Backup officers soon arrived on the scene and assisted in safely resolving the conflict.

"The man with the gun was charged with aggravated menacing," Stell said.

He said the second man was charged with menacing relating to the incident that occurred around 9:30 p.m. while customers continued to go in and out of the store.

"Nobody got hurt," Stell said of the positive end of the incident.

A woman in a vehicle was asked to exit the vehicle with her hands on her head and was handcuffed for a brief time. Stell said she was not charged in the incident.

The chief said other charges are likely to come from the incident.