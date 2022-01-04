Police respond to 1 fatal crash, 8 DUIs over New Year's weekend

Jan. 4—Police throughout Frederick County responded to hundreds of calls over the weekend as the new year ushered in, including one crash that left a Frederick man dead.

On Friday, John Wesley Lieuallen, 75, died after the 2009 Honda he was driving left the road and struck a tree, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Good Intent and Houck roads in Union Bridge at about 3 p.m., FCSO said in a news release Monday. Emergency medical services personnel attempted life-saving efforts, police said, but were unable to resuscitate Lieuallen and pronounced him dead on the scene.

That crash was one of more than 700 calls for service FCSO responded to between Friday and Sunday, compared to nearly 760 calls in the same period the year prior.

The Frederick Police Department logged 614 calls for service this past weekend, compared to 722 the previous year, FPD spokesman Allen Etzler said.

The sheriff's office experienced a decrease in calls but a slight increase in DUI arrests compared to the previous year. Over the long weekend, deputies conducted 44 traffic stops with four instances of driving under the influence (DUI), 13 vehicle incidents — with two hit-and-runs — and 19 arrests. The year before, FCSO recorded 68 traffic stops with one DUI, 17 vehicle incidents and 12 arrests.

"As we start the new year off, we want to remind our county residents to slow down, stop texting and driving, allow for safe following distances, and obey the rules of the road," Sgt. Bart Ruppenthal, FCSO Traffic Unit supervisor, said in the release. "If we can get everyone to do this, 2022 should be a safer year for all."

Among those arrested with felony charges over the holiday weekend were, according to police:

— Daniel Batres, 20, of Frederick, faces charges of possession of a firearm, handgun on person, loaded handgun on person, handgun in vehicle, controlled dangerous substance (CDS) possession and firearm drug traffic crime.

James Briggs, 32, of Sabillasville, faces charges of CDS possession, resisting arrest, obstructing and hindering, and possessing CDS with intent to distribute.

Steven Springer, 44, of Emmitsburg, faces charges of first- and second-degree assault, malicious destruction of property, disorderly conduct, and reckless endangerment.

The Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police, meanwhile, made 58 traffic stops on New Year's Eve alone as part of a DUI Saturation Initiative, according to the MSP Office of Media Communications. Troopers issued 50 citations and 35 warnings. Three drivers were arrested for DUI. MSP statistics for New Year's Eve the year prior were not immediately available.

FPD's calls over the three-day weekend included two DUIs compared to one the year prior, 18 traffic collisions compared to 13 the year before, seven assaults this year compared to six last year, four fireworks complaints compared to 10 the year prior, 30 noise complaints this year and last, and eight thefts compared to six the year prior.

