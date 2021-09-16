Police respond to 172 issues during Crawford County Fair

Mike Crowley, The Meadville Tribune, Pa.
Sep. 16—WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Law enforcement officials responded to 172 issues during this year's Crawford County Fair, including people who needed assistance, traffic violations, and reports of thefts and drug use, Chief Chip Brown of West Mead Township Police Department told township supervisors Tuesday.

More than 80 of the incidents were "citizens needed assistance" responses, Brown said, with most involving fairgoers "calling us to meet with them to discuss their issue."

Brown said about six of the situations had resulted in charges being filed. The charges consisted of misdemeanors, including one driving under the influence, and summary offenses, with no felonies.

Among the incidents were 28 traffic complaints, Brown said, including 10 that occurred in the days leading up to the opening of the fair when fair-related traffic modifications were in place. The traffic complaints included 13 reported instances of drivers traveling the wrong way on Hamilton Road. During fair week and the days immediately preceding, the approximately half-mile-long Hamilton Road is temporarily made a one-way thoroughfare with traffic traveling west from Leslie Road to Limber Road.

Other complaints included three related to drugs, three reported instances of harassment, six of criminal mischief, and one domestic disturbance.

Brown told supervisors that the fair — which ran from Aug. 21 to 28 — wouldn't be possible without assistance from numerous other law enforcement agencies and other organizations in the area. He particularly thanked Woodring Detective Agency and Security Service LLC of Meadville, which provided security guards, for the "great job" they did, and the Meadville Police Department Auxiliary Police force, which assisted with traffic control throughout fair week.

"I just can't say enough about them coming out and wanting to do traffic in all kinds of weather and heat," Brown said.

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.

