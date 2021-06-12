Police respond to 2 Friday-night shootings in Hazelwood

Jun. 12—Pittsburgh Police responded to two shootings within a mile of one another Friday night in the city's Hazelwood neighborhood.

Police and EMS were called to the intersection of Second and Flowers avenues around 11:40 p.m., arriving to find an adult female, conscious and alert with a gunshot wound, police said.

While attending to the woman, Zone 4 officers were then notified of a male victim with a gunshot wound to his chest on the 200 block of Renova Street.

Medics took both victims to local hospitals. The male victim was reportedly in stable condition, according to police.

Police are continuing to investigate.

