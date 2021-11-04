Police respond to 2 reports of gunshots and other reports

Nov. 4—Police received a report of gunshots at 11:39 p.m. Wednesday on the 600 block of Water Street.

Police also received a report of three or four gunshots just after midnight in the area of Valley and Johnson streets. Police searched both areas and did not find any damage or shell casings in the area.

Police encouraged people to notify police via 911 immediately upon hearing gunshots and to try to provide as much information as possible about location or direction the person may have traveled.

Items stolen from city maintenance shed

Items were reported stolen from a city maintenance shed at 7:28 a.m. Wednesday at 1600 Edgewater Drive.

Xbox stolen

An Xbox was reported stolen at 2:51 p.m. Wednesday at 1603 Bridge Ave.

Items stolen from store

Police received a report at 8:09 p.m. Wednesday of a theft of items at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.