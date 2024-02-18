Police respond to 2nd crash in East El Paso

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit has responded to a crash at Gateway East and Giles Road, the Police Department said in an alert.

The police said the crash happened at 7:19 p.m.

Sebastian Esquivel/KTSM

This is the second crash El Paso Police responded to Saturday evening in the same general vicinity. Earlier police said they responded to a crash at Gateway East and McRae in the same general area.

TxDOT is reporting that McRae is shut down in both directions at Gateway East because of the crashes.

Police did not say if anyone is hurt in the second crash or what led up to the crash. But STI is typically called out to crashes that involve serious injuries or a fatality.

This is a developing story and we will update it as soon as we learn more.

