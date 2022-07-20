Police respond to 2nd shooting near same YC location

Jul. 20—For the second night in a row, a specific area of Yuba City was witness to more gunfire on Monday evening.

After a reported fatal shooting on Sunday night in the 300 block of Monterey Avenue near the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City, the Yuba City Police Department said it received several calls in reference to shots fired around Monterey Avenue and Dorman Avenue at about 9:37 p.m. on Monday.

Jim Runyen, with the Yuba City Police Department, said when officers arrived at the scene, they found several shell casings in the area. Runyen said a vehicle that was parked in the area was "struck by bullets."

He also confirmed that the area was the same as the reported shooting the previous night. Unlike Sunday night, no gunshot victims were located, Runyen said. A light-colored vehicle was seen leaving the area, but it is unknown if it was involved in the Monday night shooting, he said.

There were reports on social media that the gunfire was directed toward a crowd potentially gathering for a vigil related to the Sunday night shooting.

Runyen said detectives are working on both cases, but it was unknown if the two were related.

The reported shooting that occurred on Sunday night left one person dead and another injured.

When Yuba City officers arrived at the scene on Sunday, they located an "adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds," the department previously said. Officials said officers "rendered care until medical personnel" from the Yuba City Fire Department and Bi-County Ambulance arrived.

The male victim was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital where he later "succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased," officials said on Monday.

The department said when officers were responding to the initial call, the dispatch center received a call about another victim of the possible shooting, the Appeal previously reported. That victim, identified as a female, transported herself to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital for treatment of a "single gunshot wound," officials said.

"Suspect(s) are still outstanding," the Yuba City Police Department said in a statement on Monday morning. As of Tuesday, no suspects were identified in either reported shooting.

Officials previously confirmed with the Appeal that the motive for the Sunday night shooting was still unknown.

Anyone with information related to these cases is asked to call 530-822-4661.