Police respond to 911 call reporting officer shot at Fort Worth Community Credit Union

Fort Worth police are responding to a 911 call reporting that an officer was shot Monday afternoon at the Fort Worth Community Credit Union on Brentwood Stair Road.

Dozens of police vehicles were en route to the scene at 6454 Brentwood Stair Road when the call came in shortly after 3:40 p.m.

MedStar was notified to send an ambulance.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for information.

