Hoax active shooter calls reported at Sioux Falls Lincoln, other SD schools

A call about a potential active shooter at a Sioux Falls school was deemed a “hoax” by the Sioux Falls Police Department.

The call came in to police at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday for an active shooter at Lincoln High School, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

A message to parents in the district came an hour later, first from principal Laura Raeder and then six minutes later from Superintendent Jane Stavem and district safety coordinator Dave Osterquist.

Raeder explained the threat to LHS was the latest in a nation-wide "swatting" attempt, in which someone reports a fake emergency to authorities in hopes of drawing a heavy police response. Often, these calls aren't from local phone numbers, she added in an email to parents.

Raeder said students were asked to shelter-in-place, meaning no one was allowed in or out of the school. Within minutes, a dozen officers responded.

A School Resource Officer on the campus reported nothing was heard or seen, but still checked out the area and found the threat to be “unfounded,” Clemens said.

As of 8:50 a.m. Sioux Falls police were checking each wing of the school for any signs of a threat, according to scanner traffic.

Stavem said in an email to families that proactive partnerships with SFPD and the training required for school leaders was actively put to work today, and "I'm happy to report that it all worked as intended."

Hoax active shooter calls reported across country, South Dakota

High schools across the country have received false active shooter calls in the past month.

And in South Dakota, secretaries at both Mitchell School District and Brookings School District confirmed Thursday morning they had similar threats that were unfounded hoaxes or false reports.

Don Hedrick, chief of police in Rapid City, said there was a similar active shooter threat to Rapid City High School at 8:30 MT. The caller said there was someone shooting at the school, which caused a major law enforcement response. After a thorough search of the school, Hedrick said it appeared to be a "called-in hoax," and said it was part of swatting efforts.

Hedrick said this is becoming an investigation with the department's federal partners to see if there's a connection between other swatting cases in the state, and in Minnesota.

This is a developing story. Stay with argusleader.com for updates.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Hoax active shooter calls reported at Sioux Falls Lincoln, SD schools