Multiple taken to hospitals after active shooter incident at Texas elementary school

Multiple people were taken to the hospital and a suspect was in custody Tuesday afternoon after an active shooter incident at a Texas elementary school, police and other officials said.

Several students were being treated in the emergency room at Uvalde Memorial Hospital after the shooting at Robb Elementary according to a Facebook statement. One adult and a child were being evaluated at University Health, the hospital said in a tweet.

A University Health spokesperson said she could not confirm if the patients are shooting victims, but added their injuries are related to the shooting at the school. The conditions of those being treated and the ages of the victims were not released.

The Uvalde Police Department announced on Facebook just after 1 p.m. local time that the "shooter is in police custody." No other details, including the suspect's name and the number of those injured, were disclosed.

News of the suspect's capture came less than an hour after the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced on Twitter that there was "an active shooter" at the elementary school.

“Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared,” the tweet said.

The public was urged to avoid the area, according to the police department's Facebook post.

Students were being taken to Uvalde High School for reunification with parents, police and the school district said. But the district asked parents not to pick up their children. "You will be notified to pick up students once all are accounted for," an update from the district said.

The district's last day of school is Thursday.

The shooting occurred after new FBI statistics released Monday showed active shooter incidents in 2021 surged by more than 50 percent from 2020 and nearly 97 percent from 2017.

Uvalde is more than 83 miles west of San Antonio.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.