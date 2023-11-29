Police respond to Aiken High School for reported disturbance

Nov. 28—Aiken Department of Public Safety officers responded Tuesday afternoon to Aiken High School.

Around 3:54 p.m., a call came in from the school's resource officers about a disturbance at the school, according to dispatch.

Lt. Jennifer Hayes with Aiken Department of Public Safety confirmed that police responded to the school.

Hayes said the incident is under investigation and police don't have any information to release at this time.

Students had been dismissed for the day.

In August, a large fight at the school raised questions about security concerns. Six juveniles were charged.