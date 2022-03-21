Police respond to argument involving man in tactical gear, gun in downtown Boise

Boise police confronted a man Monday in downtown Boise who was dressed in tactical gear, body armor and a ballistics helmet while carrying what a witness described on social media as an AR-15 firearm.

People called for police after the man was seen in a “verbal argument” with a driver at the corner of 10th and Main streets, Boise Police Department spokesperson Haley Williams told the Idaho Statesman. Around 12:30 p.m., Boise police received reports of an “armed individual yelling and shouting in downtown Boise,” Williams said.

Williams said once the officers located him, the man “immediately complied with officers.” He placed his gun on the ground and put his arms in the air as soon as he saw police, Williams said. An officer handcuffed him and patted him down.

After an on-site investigation, officers determined there was no ongoing threat and no crimes had been committed. The man was let go with no arrest or citation.

Williams described the man as a “Second Amendment enthusiast” who was part of a group attending a nearby event. She declined to identify the group or the event, saying it would “not be fair” to associate the man with either.