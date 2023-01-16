A Subway restaurant was the target of an armed robbery Sunday night, according to a news release from the Noblesville Police Department.

About 7:55 p.m., police responded to a report of an armed robbery that had just happened in the 17000 block of Clover Road, the release stated. Citing witnesses and potential evidence at the scene, police said a man came in the front door, demanded money from two employees and left with an amount of money that has not been determined. He allegedly showed a handgun during the incident and no injuries were reported, according to the release.

The suspect is about 5-foot, 10-inches tall; had on a jacket, hat and facemask that were black; wore blue pants; and might be driving a silver vehicle, the release stated.

Those with information should contact the Noblesville Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 317-776-6370 or Detective Mike Haskett at mhaskett@noblesville.in.us.

Contact IndyStar reporter Domenica Bongiovanni at 317-444-7339 or d.bongiovanni@indystar.com. Follow her on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter: @domenicareports.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Police respond to an armed robbery at a Subway in Noblesville