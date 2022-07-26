Police respond to armed suspect in Fitchburg

Police respond to armed suspect in Fitchburg
Alexander Newman,Drew Karedes
·1 min read

Police are responding to a situation involving an armed suspect in Fitchburg.

State Police said it has tactical units at the scene on Oliver Street.

A witness told Boston 25 News a police dog was wounded by the suspect during a standoff.

State Police said they will release more information when appropriate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

