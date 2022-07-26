Police respond to armed suspect in Fitchburg

Police are responding to a situation involving an armed suspect in Fitchburg.

State Police said it has tactical units at the scene on Oliver Street.

A witness told Boston 25 News a police dog was wounded by the suspect during a standoff.

Witness tells #Boston25 police K-9 wounded by armed suspect during standoff on Oliver St in Fitchburg near police department. MSP tactical assets on scene. #BREAKING details at 5/6 pic.twitter.com/eDbCrnMO1C — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) July 26, 2022

State Police said they will release more information when appropriate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

