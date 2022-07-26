Police respond to armed suspect in Fitchburg
Police are responding to a situation involving an armed suspect in Fitchburg.
State Police said it has tactical units at the scene on Oliver Street.
A witness told Boston 25 News a police dog was wounded by the suspect during a standoff.
Witness tells #Boston25 police K-9 wounded by armed suspect during standoff on Oliver St in Fitchburg near police department. MSP tactical assets on scene. #BREAKING details at 5/6 pic.twitter.com/eDbCrnMO1C
— Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) July 26, 2022
State Police said they will release more information when appropriate.
This is a developing story.
