Police respond to assault call at Walmart

Mar. 4—Anniston police responded early Saturday afternoon to a disturbance call at Walmart that involved a firearm but no gunshots.

According to an Anniston police statement, a male Walmart employee who is a minor was confronted by two males that the victim knew. The confrontation was unrelated to Walmart. The victim was physically assaulted.

A firearm was produced by one of the suspects, but was not fired or used in the assault. The suspects fled before APD arrived.

The building was cleared by officers. The parents of the victim were notified and will be referred to the proper court for next actions.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.