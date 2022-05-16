Police respond to attempted kidnapping in Hyde Park

Boston Police are searching the area of Georgetowne Drive in Hyde Park after an attempted abduction Monday afternoon.

Officers received a call just after 4:00 p.m. that a small child, between the ages of 4 and 5, was allegedly abducted on Georgetowne Drive.

Minutes later, the child was located on the same street, uninjured.

The child was evaluated by Boston EMS as a precaution and returned to a family member.

Police are still searching the area for a potential suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

