Police respond to barricaded homicide suspect

Feb. 5—TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan State Police officials said Friday evening they had closed a section of Cinder Road in Benzie County after a homicide suspect barricade himself inside a home in the area.

MSP Lt. Derrick Carroll said police are on-scene talking and negotiating with the 57-year-old man, trying to get him to come out and surrender. Carroll said it was hard to predict how long the situation would last and that police were there all afternoon and into the evening hours.

The standoff began shortly after Benzie County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area at 1:49 p.m. when they received reports of a breaking and entering in progress at a home along Cinder Road. Deputies reported finding a 72-year-old woman dead inside a home where a small fire was burning.

A Michigan State Police K9 unit was in the area and tracked a 57-year-old suspect to his home, also on Cinder Road, between Haze Road and Weldon Road. More MSP teams where called in, a perimeter was established and police announced their presence over a PA system.

The small fire inside the house where the woman was found was extinguished without consuming the home, Carroll said.

Jessica McLean