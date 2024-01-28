Police respond to bomb threat in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police have responded to a bomb threat in Central El Paso on Saturday night, Jan. 27.

The incident is happening along the 1000 block of Piedras. Surrounding businesses and the area have been evacuated, police said.

The call came in at about 9 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and we will update it when we learn more.

