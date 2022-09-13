Police respond to Braintree school after student found with folding knife

Police responded Braintree High School Tuesday morning after a student brought a knife to school, according to officials.

Braintree Public Schools Superintendent Jim Lee says a student reported to administrators that another student was in possession of a knife. Police responded and searched the suspected student, who had a folding knife in their possession.

Authorities removed the student from the school without incident. The high school utilized a brief “Remain in Room” while the student was being escorted out, according to Superintendent Lee.

“Braintree High School will respond to this incident consistent with the school’s handbook and applicable law,” he said.

