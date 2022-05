Fort Smith police were called to investigate a possible explosive device Thursday afternoon.

FSPD on standby call at residence in the 3100 block of Harris St. for reported explosive device https://t.co/wIF9aNNDBp — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) May 12, 2022

The call came from the 3100 block of Harris Avenue about 2:45 p.m.

