Police respond to call at hotel and find man who had been 'stabbed several times,

The Robesonian, Lumberton, N.C.
·1 min read

Apr. 13—LUMBERTON — A 44-year-old man was hospitalized Sunday after being stabbed multiple times at a local hotel.

Officers responded about 4:14 p.m. to a report of a person stabbed in Room 108 at Atkinson Inn & Suites, located at 3003 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Damien Young was found injured in the room. He had been "stabbed several times." His fiancé, Latifa Carmichael, was with him when officers arrived.

"It was reported that Damien Young may have been arguing with some unknown suspects in the parking lot when the stabbing occurred," according to the police department.

Young was taken to UNC Health Southeastern's medical center for treatment before being transferred to another facility for additional care, according to the police department.

Anyone with more information should call the Lumberton Police Department Detective's Division at 910-671-3845.

