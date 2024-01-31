Police respond to call of husband shot by wife, two suspects in custody

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two suspects are in custody after a shooting in Mackinac County on Tuesday.

According to the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Curtis Travelers Lodge shortly after 4:30 p.m. for the report of man being shot by his wife. While en route, police say they received information that there was still an altercation going on, but between two men, and that a man and woman fled the scene.

Upon arrival, the male victim was found and sustained a “graze” wound to the side of his head. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover from his injury.

MCSO says the suspects were found at a nearby residence and taken into custody without incident.

Both suspects were booked and lodged into Mackinac County Jail pending criminal charges by the prosecutor.

The incident is still under investigation by Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office.

