Police respond to 'credible threat' to harm students at Monocacy Middle, but no means found to carry it out

Sep. 13—The Frederick Police Department and Frederick County Public Schools responded Sunday to a "credible threat" made on social media to shoot students at Monocacy Middle School, according to a police department news release.

The police department has identified a "primary suspect" in the investigation and charges are pending, according to the release. The investigation revealed that though a plan was "verbalized to act on this threat," the suspects did not have access to the means to carry it out, the release read.

Police public information officer Allen Etzler confirmed the department's primary suspect is a student at Monocacy Middle School. He said the department has interviewed several other people, but did not believe there were charges pending for additional students.

The post, which was shared on Instagram and TikTok, targeted several specific students and a broader student population, Etzler said. The department is not sharing the number of students targeted or identifying the specific population named in the post, Etzler said.

School resource officers were immediately made aware of the threat and began to investigate, according to the FPD release. Families of specific targets have been notified, it read.

FCPS shared information about the threat over email with families at Monocacy Middle and Middletown Middle School on Sunday, system spokesman Brandon Oland said. The social media post had been titled 'mms shooting,' Middletown Middle School Principal Paul Fer wrote in an email to families, but a collaborative investigation by FPD and FCPS had determined the initials were not related to their school.

"FCPS will continue to work in conjunction with our law enforcement partners to make you aware of the post and measures being put in place to ensure the safety of students and our school community," Fer wrote.

Though the police department and FCPS no longer believe there is an active threat against Monocacy Middle, the agencies will have an increased presence at the school in the coming days, the release read. Etzler said he couldn't provide additional information about how FPD will be increasing its presence at the school, since the department's investigation is ongoing.

"We just want to make sure parents feel safe," he said.

Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier