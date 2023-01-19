Police respond to deadly shooting near Sanford bar

Investigators are at the scene of a deadly shooting in Sanford.

Officers and detectives gathered early Thursday along French Avenue near 10th Street.

A Channel 9 news crew on scene reported police tape in the area of George’s Tavern.

Drone 9 saw what appeared to be investigators collecting evidence behind the business.

The Sanford Police Department told WFTV that it expected to release more details about the deadly shooting later on Thursday morning.

