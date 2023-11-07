Police respond to deadly shooting at Orange County gas station

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A gas station in Orange County was surrounded by dozens of law enforcement officers just after 10 p.m. on Monday following reports of a shooting.

A FOX 35 News crew observed bloody clothes that were strewn across the ground near an Audi SUV that was parked by a gas pump at a Chevron station at 6321 N. Orange Blossom Trail (U.S. Highway 441). The gas station is less than a mile south of Mount Dora city limits.

Once deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office arrived, they located a man in his 30s who had been shot. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. This is an active and ongoing investigation, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities would not say if the shooting happened at the gas station or at another location.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.