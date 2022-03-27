🌱 Police Respond to Double Homicide + Four Displaced in Fire

Happy National Something on a Stick Day Durham!



Two people were found dead inside their vehicle on Saturday night. Durham police responded to a shooting call just before 9:00pm, and arrived to find the two victims who were pronounced dead at the scene. Officers do not believe the incident was random, but have no further information into the investigation. (abc11) A family of four has been displaced after a Saturday afternoon fire in Durham. Firefighters were dispatched to the single-family home on Kingston Court around 4:30 pm. The residents were not home at the time, and no one was injured in the fire. The fire's origins are still under investigation. (CBS17) Big changes could soon be coming for homeowners with solar. Currently North Carolina partakes in a net metering program with Duke to buy solar energy produced at full retail price, however state law requires a change by 2027. In a deal that has been negotiated with Duke Energy, homeowners would earn less money for solar produced during most daylight hours, and add a minimum bill for homeowners with solar panels. (WRAL) As the summer approaches, and the world begins to feel some sort of normal again, an extensive lineup of festivals are scheduled to come to North Carolina. Some favorites are returning after hiatuses or adjusted festivities for COVID. (WRAL)

Trivia Night at Ponysaurus Brewing Co. (6:30pm-8:00pm)

African Dance Class at Hayti Heritage Center (6:30pm-8:00pm)

Ponyo : Presented by Durty Bull Film Club (7:00pm-9:00pm)

Women's History Month Trivia at Tobacco Wood Brewing (7:00pm-9:30pm)

Adult Game Night at Justin's (8:00pm-1:00am)

It's National Something on a Stick Day and Neomonde offers some amazing options for you to enjoy straight off the stick.

The Durham Community Engagement team will be hosting its Annual Women's Forum on Tuesday, March 29 at 6 p.m. (Facebook)

Prismatica Kaleidoscope Experience: A Color-Filled Exhibition of Lights and Reflections at The Streets at SouthPoint (See schedule)

