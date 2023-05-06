Police respond to downtown Gainesville shooting early Saturday morning

Gainesville police responded early Saturday morning to a shooting downtown that ended with a person being taken to the hospital.

The shooting occurred on South Main Street around 1:07 a.m., according to the Gainesville Police Department.

Officers, who were patrolling on foot, ran to the area after hearing gunshots and found a victim with a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid until EMS arrived, the department posted on its Facebook.

The victim was then transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators on scene collected evidence and are conducting a further investigation. Additional information will be made later, the department wrote.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Combined Communication Center at 352-955-1818.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Gainesville police respond to downtown shooting, 1 injured