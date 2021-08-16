Police respond to drive-by shooting in Norwich

Aug. 16—NORWICH — City police said they responded to reports of a drive-by shooting Sunday evening.

About 5:56 p.m., officers responding to a 911 call reporting a drive-by shooting near Lake Street found shell casings on the street and in Lake Street Park, according to the Norwich Police Department.

No one was hurt, though multiple people were on the street at the time the shots were fired, police said. Two unoccupied vehicles were struck by bullets.

Police said they are still investigating the incident, but believe it was a targeted attack and that the shooter fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call detective Stephanie Reichard at 860-886-5561 ext. 3157 or by calling the anonymous tip line at 860-886-5561 ext. 4.

