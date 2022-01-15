Police respond to fatal shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis

At least one person has died after a shooting on the city's northeast side Saturday.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Kinnear Avenue — near the intersection of North Keystone Avenue and East 34th Street — about 2 p.m. Saturday.

Two people were shot at the location, according to a news release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. One person died, and the other was listed by officers as being in serious condition.

A third person who was shot was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but police said it wasn't immediately known for if the third person shot was connected to the Kinnear Avenue shooting.

This story will update.

One person is dead after a shooting on this 3500 block of Kinnear Avenue, a few blocks south of 38th St pic.twitter.com/Bc7JCdQfir — Kayla Dwyer (@kayla_dwyer17) January 15, 2022

Indianapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 3500 block of Kinnear Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

