Police respond to fatal shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood

Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood.

Units were called to the 7100 block of Everton Street around 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

Police say one man was found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead on scene.

Police have detained two people for questioning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW



