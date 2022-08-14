Police respond to fatal shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood
Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood.
Units were called to the 7100 block of Everton Street around 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening.
Police say one man was found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead on scene.
Police have detained two people for questioning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
