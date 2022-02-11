Police respond to fight at South Aiken High School

Feb. 10—Aiken Department of Public Safety officers responded to South Aiken High School following a fight Thursday afternoon.

Three students were identified as being involved in a fight that broke out at lunch, said Mike Rosier, director of communications for the Aiken County Public School District.

Police dispatch called in the incident around 1:30 p.m., and three Aiken Public Safety cars arrived on scene.

Rosier said the School Resource Officer (SRO) was not on campus today, prompting the school to call police.

No injuries have been reported.

The school released the three students to their parents, Rosier said.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety said the school was handling the situation and police did not generate a report.