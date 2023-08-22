Police respond to Flowing Wells High School in Tucson after reports of a person with weapons

Tucson police responded to reports of a person with weapons at Flowing Wells High School on Tuesday afternoon.

Parents were asked to meet at Walter Douglas Elementary School just down the street for more information.

Police were also asking people to avoid the area as the search continued.

There were no indications any type of shooting had happened at the school, according to Tucson police. The school was placed on lockdown during the investigation.

As of 4 p.m., the school had been searched by the Tucson Police Department, but no suspect or weapon was located by police.

Police also said no injuries were reported during the incident.

Officers from @OperationsWest are currently on scene at Flowing Wells High School for the reports of a person with a weapon. We are asking everyone to avoid the area while officers check the school.



Parents can meet at Walter Douglas Elementary School for more information. — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) August 22, 2023

**UPDATE**



Officers were able to arrive quickly at the school, and after thoroughly checking the school, no one was located. There are no reported injuries and no information a shooting occurred. https://t.co/B89RF7dfJv — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) August 22, 2023

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police respond to Tucson high school with reports of weapons on campus