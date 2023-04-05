Police respond to Georges Township incident

Law enforcement are on the scene of an incident in Georges Township.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. in the 200 block of Amend Road, Uniontown. A Fayette County dispatcher said they couldn’t release any information and directed questions to state police.

RIGHT NOW: An active investigation is underway on Amend Road in the Uniontown area. We’re trying to get information from @PSPTroopBPIO and will keep you updated on @WPXI pic.twitter.com/3XEubFduYX — Lauren Talotta (@LaurenTalottaTV) April 5, 2023

We reached out to state police in Uniontown and are waiting to hear back.

A Channel 11 photographer captured video of a heavy police presence and an area cordoned off by police tape.

Channel 11′s Lauren Talotta is at the scene, working to get more details from police. Check back with us for updates as more information becomes available.

