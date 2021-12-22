Police respond to gunfire

Wichita Falls police investigated an incident of shots fired Wednesday morning.

According to allegations in the media release:

Officers responded to a disturbance in the 2000 block of Fillmore Avenue. A woman told them she is in a relationship with the suspect and that she’s expecting his baby.

She said they were having an argument, and the man fired a weapon in her direction.

The woman said she called the police, and the man fled.

Officers found evidence of a shooting inside the home. Wichita Falls Police Department spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper said no injuries were reported, and the public is not in danger.

Police wrote a report for aggravated assault-family violence and unlawful possession of a firearm.

