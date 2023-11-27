Police respond to gunshot victim at Wendy’s parking lot in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A male sustained life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound at a Wendy’s parking lot in Virginia Beach on Nov. 26, police said.

Officers arrived around 6:40 p.m. to the Wendy’s location on South Independence Boulevard and Bonney Road. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police said, and 10 On Your side is on the scene. No suspect information has been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

