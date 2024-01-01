Police respond to gunshots ringing in the new year

ST. LOUIS — Police were busy overnight with dozens of calls for shots fired. Celebratory gunfire is against the law in the city of St. Louis.

In Missouri, laws on celebratory gunfire are at the discretion of counties and municipalities. Governor Mike Parson vetoed a bill known as Blair’s Law that aimed to criminalize celebratory gunfire.

A study from the National Library of Medicine found at least 118 people nationwide have been treated for injuries related to celebratory gunfire since 1985.

