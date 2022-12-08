Police respond to hoax calls of school shooters in Portsmouth and Dover

Portsmouth Police leave Portsmouth High School after responding to a report of an active shooter that is believed to have been a hoax. Police gave the all clear at 11 a.m. and no intruders were found at any of the city's schools.

The Portsmouth Police Department, Fire Department and New Hampshire State Police conducted a sweep of Portsmouth school buildings Thursday morning, following a report of an active shooter in one of the buildings. Shortly before 11 a.m., Police Chief Mark Newport reported the buildings all clear.

Police in Dover and other schools across the state also received similar hoax calls.

"No intruders have been found," Newport reported to the school community, which had gone into lockdown.

"In addition, we are receiving information that the original phone threat may have been replicated amongst several other schools in our region," Newport wrote. "Now that the schools have been swept, we will return to normal operations. In addition, we will continue to monitor the situation both within Portsmouth and across the region."

Newport said all six Portsmouth schools had been put on lockdown when the call was received at 10 a.m.

"I can assure you that every single school was checked on," Sgt. Jordan Wells said.

Dover High School and Dover Middle School were also put into lockdown while police there swept the high school.

Dover Superintendent William Harbron said Dover High was the only school in the city to receive a hoax call. Police were on scene quickly, Harbron said. Students remained in assembly in the gym as police swept the building.

New Hampshire State Police and Portsmouth Police responded to what turned out to be a hoax report of an active shooter at Portsmouth High School Thursday.

Dover parents have been given the option to pick up their children or allow them to remain in school, Harbron said. Classes are now continuing as scheduled.

The N.H. Department of Safety released a statement saying it is aware of multiple calls reporting active shooter threats at schools throughout the state.

"Multiple state agencies are assisting local law enforcement agencies that are responding to those calls and with the investigation into those calls. The New Hampshire Information Analysis Center is heavily involved in coordinating these investigations," the statement said. Other jurisdictions across the country have reported receiving hoax calls, it reported, and said, "At this time, these reports are believed to be a hoax. However, all threats will be taken seriously until such time as their validity is determined."

Police encouraged everyone to report any suspicious activity to their local law enforcement agency.

When asked by her mother how she is doing, a student at Portsmouth High School replied, "I am OK. It was scarier when we didn't know what was going on."

NH Gov. Chris Sununu said that while these reports were a hoax, "all threats will be taken seriously until such time as their validity is determined.

"All state agencies are coordinating in this response, and we remain on top of this situation," Sununu said in a press release. "We would like to thank all local partners for their diligence in responding across the state.”

At least 10 schools in Maine, including Sanford High School, received and responded to similar false reports on Nov. 15.

Portsmouth Police responded to a report of an active shooter at Portsmouth High School that turned out to be a hoax Thursday morning.

False reports of school shooters have been national problem

Reports of school shootings that proved to be false occurred at schools across Ohio in September, according to reporting by the Cincinnati Enquirer. The practice of making the false reports is commonly called swatting.

The false reports in Ohio were similiar and specific, the Enquirer reported. In multiple 911 calls, a man identifying himself as James Park falsely reported a gunman had opened fire and 10 students are wounded. The same calls came in for multiple schools. Other false reports have occurred in Florida, among other states.

