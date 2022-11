Benzinga

Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev maintained SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) with a Buy and lowered the price target from $7 to $6 despite remaining upbeat on the stock. The seemingly never-ending student loan saga continued yesterday with President Biden extending the moratorium by another six months through June, with up to two months of potential payments pause afterward. Unlike following the extension in April, he believes the impact on 2023 sales and profits should be less dramatic. This is pr