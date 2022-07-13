Police respond to homicide reported Wednesday on south side of Kansas City

Police are investigating a homicide reported late Wednesday afternoon in south Kansas City.

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of West 100th Terrace, Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the police department, said shortly before 5:15 p.m.

Additional details were not immediately available.

The homicide was the 82nd killing so far this year in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes police shootings. At this time last year, the city had recorded 79 homicides.

This story is developing and will be updated.