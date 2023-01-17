2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in Wilkins Township

Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Wilkins Township on Tuesday, according to Allegheny County police.

A news release said Allegheny County 911 received a call from a third party asking for police to check on a couple in the middle of a violent domestic situation in their home on Thorncrest Drive.

The caller was unable to reach the male resident and learned that the male had been stabbed. The female was still inside the residence with a firearm.

Wilkins Township police and neighboring departments responded to the scene and hailed the residence.

Officers did not receive a response from inside the home and requested the assistance of Allegheny County SWAT.

SWAT entered the home and found a 59-year-old man and 50-year-old woman deceased.

Both the man and woman appeared to have laceration wounds and the woman had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives are handling the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates on Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m.

