Woman found in Coraopolis McDonald’s cooler with gun arrested, charged, police say

A woman was arrested after police responded to the Coraopolis McDonald’s early this morning for a report of a female shooting a gun.

Coraopolis police were notified at 1:47 a.m. by county dispatch that a caller said they heard several popping sounds, which they described as gunshots, from the 1100 block of Fifth Avenue, according to a statement from Coraopolis Police Supervisor Sergeant Robert Litterini. The description given was a white female with blond hair and a white shirt.

Officers began searching the area and noticed the glass entrance door to the McDonald’s at 1010 Fourth Avenue was broken out.

Glass was broken out of a door at the McDonald's in Coraopolis.

Channel 11 was the first to report Coraopolis and Moon Township officers were seen in the parking lot as they conducted a search of the building.

Officers encountered the suspect, identified as Amber Marie Caton, inside a walk-in cooler, according to Litterini. She was taken into custody and was found to have a gun.

Caton is facing several charges, including criminal trespass and simple assault.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Sources: Larry Scirotto in line to be next Pittsburgh police chief 5-year-old boy, more than 20 animals removed from house deemed unsafe in Beaver County LATEST: Steelers select Broderick Jones as 14th pick in 1st round of 2023 NFL Draft VIDEO: 2 hospitalized after 3-car crash on the South Shore DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts