Woman found in Coraopolis McDonald’s cooler with gun arrested, charged, police say
A woman was arrested after police responded to the Coraopolis McDonald’s early this morning for a report of a female shooting a gun.
Coraopolis police were notified at 1:47 a.m. by county dispatch that a caller said they heard several popping sounds, which they described as gunshots, from the 1100 block of Fifth Avenue, according to a statement from Coraopolis Police Supervisor Sergeant Robert Litterini. The description given was a white female with blond hair and a white shirt.
Officers began searching the area and noticed the glass entrance door to the McDonald’s at 1010 Fourth Avenue was broken out.
Channel 11 was the first to report Coraopolis and Moon Township officers were seen in the parking lot as they conducted a search of the building.
Officers encountered the suspect, identified as Amber Marie Caton, inside a walk-in cooler, according to Litterini. She was taken into custody and was found to have a gun.
Caton is facing several charges, including criminal trespass and simple assault.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
Sources: Larry Scirotto in line to be next Pittsburgh police chief 5-year-old boy, more than 20 animals removed from house deemed unsafe in Beaver County LATEST: Steelers select Broderick Jones as 14th pick in 1st round of 2023 NFL Draft VIDEO: 2 hospitalized after 3-car crash on the South Shore DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts