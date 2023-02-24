Police respond to incident at Wyoming Valley Mall

Feb. 24—WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police are investigating a shooting outside the Wyoming Valley Mall near JC Penney and Royal House Buffet early Friday afternoon.

Preliminary reports indicate an employee of a store inside the mall chased one or two suspects who committed a theft and once outside, gunfire erupted in the parking lot, township Police Chief Will Clark said.

Clark said the suspect or suspects sped away in a burgundy colored Cadillac. The model of the vehicle was not obtained.

Police from the township, Wilkes-Barre City, Plains Township and state police converged to the parking lot at about 12:33 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Several shell casings were observed on the ground a distance apart that were highlighted by evidence markers.

Clark said it was too early to say how many shots were fired or who fired the shots. The police chief said there were no immediate reports of injuries and it was unknown if the suspect or suspects were hit.

Troopers with the state police Forensic Services Unit processed the scene.

Customers were permitted to leave in their vehicles that were parked in the large perimeter of the crime scene.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department posted on their Facebook page the following:

"This post is being made to address concerns of an active shooter at the Wyoming Valley Mall.

There is NO active shooter incident rather a theft that resulted in a weapon being involved following the theft.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

The incident is under investigation and police have the individual with the weapon detained.

Additional information to be shared in additional posts as the investigation continues."

Clark said there are no surveillance cameras in the parking lot.