Police respond after JetBlue passenger has a meltdown at airport, claims to have a gun

Police were called to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Sunday after a woman had a meltdown at the JetBlue counter during which she claimed she had a gun.

Broward Sheriff’s Office's public information officer Joy Oglesby provided USA TODAY on Tuesday with a police report, which revealed the woman, 26, was not carrying a weapon.

The airport meltdown, which was captured on video and shared on social media, shows the woman getting aggressive with a JetBlue employee.

"(Expletive), who does that to a woman like me?" the woman screams in the NSFW video clip. "You rapist, get me out of here. I have a (expletive) gun on me, because I'm homeless. Get me out."

The woman then picked up her bag and walked away. In a second clip, officers are seen with the woman.

In a statement to Yahoo, the airline said the woman was intoxicated, and the incident did not cause delays.

"On January 6, crew members at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport requested assistance from local law enforcement after a customer was denied boarding for indications of intoxication and became disruptive," the statement read. "The customer in the viral video was scheduled on a flight which did not experience any major delays."

USA TODAY has reached out to JetBlue for comment.

