Police respond to ‘large disorder’ outside Lexington country club

A fight in the parking lot at the Signature Club of Lansdowne Friday night prompted a large police response and resulted in two arrests.

Acting Lexington police Lt. Weslee Farley said officers found “upwards of 40 people” in a disorder outside the Lansdowne Drive country club when they arrived. The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m.

An officer’s distress call led to a larger response. Farley said about 20 officers responded to the scene, along with emergency medical services.

No injuries were reported, Farley said.

Farley said the two people arrested would be charged with third-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree disorderly conduct.

“They refused directions to leave and were being loud and disorderly,” he said.

He said the club had been rented out for a special event.