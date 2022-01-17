Police respond to more than 300 crashes across Virginia highways
AccuWeather's Bill Wadell reported live from southwest Virginia on Jan. 16 as snow, ice and rain continued to cause treacherous travel conditions throughout the commonwealth.
A staffer from a school advocacy group talks about how learning has suffered before and under COVID-19 while discussing solutions to the issue.
Devon Rouse recently filmed an "I am NASCAR" podcast with ex-NFL star Brandon Marshall.
LOS ANGELES — NASCAR‘s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum just added some star power that‘s “Straight Outta Compton.” NASCAR announced today that Ice Cube will perform during the race break of the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 6. His performance, which will be shown live on FOX, enhances an already star-studded […]
A suspect who held four people hostage inside a Texas synagogue for several hours Saturday was demanding the release of a Pakistani woman named Aafia Siddiqui, who is serving an 86-year sentence in the state, according to reports.
NEW YORK — The approach to the little reform school in the woods seemed to be from a storybook, a winding road bringing new students to its remote campus, with dormitories and a red barn perched beside a pond. Teenagers who were not in class sat quietly on porches or carried buckets across a broad lawn, part of the regimen of chores in a program that promised to rehabilitate — to cure. But a rash of recent lawsuits against the little campus in the woods, the Family Foundation School in Hancock,
New documents also show how quickly Trump's most fervent and dangerous supporters mobilized to subvert the election results through force and violence, even though there was no widespread election fraud and Trump's Cabinet and local election officials said the vote had been free and fair.
Hundreds of students walk out of schools over Omicron concerns
Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy (La.) knocked President Biden on Sunday for "spreading things" that he claimed were "untrue" in last week's voting rights speech, suggesting the remarks will not help unite the country.Asked during an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union" about Biden's voting rights speech in Georgia, Cassidy said Biden made claims that were "misleading" and not helpful in the president's quest to bring Americans together."Now, if...
49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa suffered a concussion against the Cowboys after fellow San Francisco defensive tackle D.J. Jones ran into him.
There are not many prime ministerial careers that do not, eventually, end in failure. Fewer still recover from the kind of self-inflicted wounds Boris Johnson has given himself.
Commentary: Biden vaccine mandates must stand.
A tornado destroyed at least 28 homes in Lee County on Sunday morning as South Florida experienced a weathered down version of the same storm in the afternoon, according to authorities.
John Calipari decided early that his 2021-22 Wildcats would play fast, fast, fast.
Union Pacific has reported an alarming 160% increase since December 2020 in thefts along railroad tracks in L.A. County.
Here are the most intriguing players in college football who have entered the transfer portal in 2021.
The absence of nine-time champion Novak Djokovic, deported in humiliation after a visa saga and courtroom drama, leaves the Australian Open men's draw wide open.
Lance Stephenson (Indiana Pacers) with a buzzer beater vs the Phoenix Suns, 01/14/2022
Federal prosecutors accuse Boca Raton resident Craig Goldstein of boosting income from West Way Towing via various illegal shenanigans, but they’re charging Goldstein for not giving the government its cut if the ill-gotten cash.
Walter Ralph Emery, Country Music Hall of Famer and host of TNN primetime talk show "Nashville Now," died Saturday at the age of 88.
Ukraine said Sunday that Russia was behind a cyberattack that defaced its government websites and alleged that Russia is engaged in an increasing “hybrid war” against its neighbor.