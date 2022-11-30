Police respond to multiple incidents, including shots fired, in Downtown Pittsburgh

Taylor Spirito
·1 min read

A police officer was hurt while trying to break up a fight and evidence of a shooting was found in Downtown Pittsburgh Tuesday evening.

PHOTOS: Police respond to multiple incidents, including shots fired, in Downtown Pittsburgh

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police responded to Market Square for a reported fight.

Allegheny County 911 told Channel 11 police activity began around 7:20 p.m.

Officials said one officer sustained a hand injury trying to break up the fight.

A few blocks away near Coffey Way, officers were notified of shots fired and found evidence of a shooting.

Police said one person has been detained in connection with the shots fired call.

There were no reported injuries in the shooting and the investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they come in.

