Police respond to North Augusta Walmart after tip from bounty hunter

Oct. 26—Police responded to the Walmart on Edgefield Road in North Augusta after receiving a tip from a bounty hunter that an armed and dangerous wanted individual was in the store.

"The bounty hunter had reason to believe there was an individual wanted for arrest inside the Walmart," said Lt. Tim Thornton with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

Thornton said the individual was "known to be armed and dangerous."

Sarah Lanes Norton, who was in the Walmart store at the time of the incident, said customers were told to evacuate.

"We were in the store for less than 10 minutes and as we were heading to the self-checkout, Walmart employees in that self check out area began to tell people to stop what they were doing and evacuate the store," Norton said. "At that moment someone came over the intercom announcing that all employees and customers needed to evacuate immediately. Employees were urging people to exit and were also looking for each other to get out. It all felt like the kind of urgency there would be if a weapon was a concern. By the time we evacuated there were at least two police vehicles by each store entrance."

However, police said the intel the bounty hunter received was unsubstantiated.

"Officers checked the area and found nothing supporting the reports that anything was going on," Thornton said.

No incident report was generated.

This comes after a stabbing at the Walmart on Richland Avenue in Aiken on Friday.

A Walmart employee was stabbed by a Black male dressed like a ninja. The suspect fled the store and has not been identified or arrested.