Police respond to overnight shooting

Mar. 16—St. Joseph police are seeking the suspect in a shooting that happened early Thursday morning near 24th and Charles streets.

St. Joseph police said the suspect or suspects entered a home at 2319 Charles St. and opened fire. At least one victim was injured, but that person fled the scene.

Police said the shooting victim is a 37-year-old Black male. It was not a life-threatening injury.

After the assailants left, others in the home attempted to pursue them in a vehicle but eventually returned to the scene, police said.

No motive for the shooting has been established but authorities are investigating.

There are no suspects currently in custody.

Anyone with information that could help police is encouraged to call 816-238-8477.